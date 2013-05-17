北京女性影展2013

Beijing Women ’s Film Festival 2013

主办:北京女影放映

联合主办:les+、尤伦斯当代艺术中心（UCCA）

协办: 比利时王国驻华大使馆瓦隆－布鲁塞尔代表团，布鲁塞尔女性影展

Organizer: Beijing Women Screenings

Co-organizers:les+、 Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA)

Partners: The Embassy of Belgium / the Wallonia-Brussels Delegation in China, Elles Tournent Women's Film Festival (Brussels)

2013.05.25 ( 周六Sat) -2013.0 5.26(周日Sun)

UCCA艺术影院/UCCA Art Cinema

首届北京女性影展将于2013年5月25日至26日在UCCA举行。期间将展映6部来自国内外新锐女导演创作的优秀电影作品。同时影展也将邀请影片导演及业界知名嘉宾就电影创作中的女性视角、中国女性电影的发展、女性导演的参与等话题展开讨论，并与观众进行现场互动与交流。

参与本次影展的女导演们分别处于不同的创作发展时期，她们中既有刚刚入选“英国最佳青年小说家”并获得过洛迦诺电影节金豹奖，兼具作家、编剧、导演数种身份于一身的旅英电影人郭小橹；曾凭《鸡蛋和石头》在第41届鹿特丹国际电影节获得“金虎奖”的黄骥；初涉影坛便出手不俗的新秀杨明明；也有已颇具行业资历的比利时纪录片导演玛丽·曼迪，以及从电视台体制内走出的独立电影推广人刘姝，她在2012年创作的第一部剧情长片作品《小荷》将作为影展闭幕片首映中国大陆。

透过这些不同背景、国籍的女性导演的作品，本次影展希望将影像叙事中的女性视角呈现给本土的观众，并邀请观众与影人们一起参与关于女性电影人创作的讨论，从而支持并给更多来自世界各地、尤其是中国本土女性影人的影像作品提供展现、交流的平台与机会。同时，也希望借由观影与交流，引发观众对于这些影像作品里所集中呈现的女性相关社会议题投入更多的关注和讨论。

On 25th and 26th May 2013, the first Beijing Women's Film Festival will be held at UCCA, featuring six films by Chinese and international women directors. A host of directors and acclaimed guests will join discussions on topics including women's perspectives on filmmaking and the development of women directors and women's films in China.

Participating directors include Guo Xiaolu, British-Chinese novelist and filmmaker, recipient of the 2009 Golden Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival (Switzerland) and Granta's Best British Young Novelist 2013; Huang Ji, recipient of the Golden Tiger Award at the 41st Rotterdam Film Festival for her workEgg and Stone; independent director Yang Mingming; renowned Belgium documentary film director Marie Mandy; and Liu Shu, a TV reporter-turned independent filmmaker, whose debut filmLotus will see its China Mainland premiere at the festival and is scheduled as the closing film.

The festival offers a platform to Chinese and international women filmmakers to exchange ideas. By screening the works of women directors coming from varied cultural backgrounds, the festival showcases women's perspectives on filmmaking and storytelling, and invites the audience to join discussions about women and filmmaking. The festival also wishes to raise awareness among the audience and among the Chinese society in general concerning the social issues featured in the selected films.

排片表 | SCHEDULE

2013.05.25周六 Sat

13:00 开幕影片：《三头鸟村记事录》(德国) 主创见面会

Opening Film: UFO in Her Eyes (Germany, 110 ’) Q&A with the crew

15:30 开幕酒会

Opening Reception

16:30 《我的乳房——一本治疗日记》(比利时) 导演Marie Mandy见面会

My Two Breasts —A Diary of Healing (Belgium, 90 ') Q&A with director Marie Mandy

19:00 《盲》(比利时)

Sight without Seeing (Belgium, 100 ')

2013.05.26 周日 Sun

14:00 《鸡蛋和石头》（中国）导演黄骥见面会

Egg and Stone (China, 101 ’) ＋ Q&A with director Huang Ji

16:30 《女导演》(中国) 影人论坛：电影创作中女性导演的“边缘”处境

Female Directors (China, 42 ') Filmmaker Forum: Female Directors, or the Lack of Them （免费活动，凭票入场 | FREE, ticket required ）

19:00 闭幕影片：《小荷》（中国）＋导演刘姝见面会

Closing Film: Lotus (China 90 ') Q&A with director Liu Shu

* 全部影片均为原声配中文字幕或翻译

All programs are in original language with Chinese subtitles/translation

策划：杨洋

统筹：周小萌

推广：周小萌、韦婷婷

设计：窦誉笙

翻译：汪梅子

Program: Yang Yang

Coordination: Zhou Xiaomeng

Promotion: Zhou Xiaomeng,Wei Tingting

Graphic Design: Ronald Tau

Translation: Wang Meizi

*影院票务

15元/成人；

10元/学生（凭有效学生证）；

免费/2012 UCCA个人会员、2013 UCCA会员、UCCA儿童俱乐部；

Ticketing

15RMB/Adult;

10RMB/Student (full-time with valid ID);

FREE/ 2012 UCCA Member, 2013 UCCA Member, UCCA Kids Club

欢迎登录UCCA官方网站www.ucca.org.cn使用线上购票服务，或于放映当日在UCCA前台购票。活动开始30分钟后谢绝入场。

“影人论坛”为免费活动，观众自开场前30分钟起即可于前台领取入场券。

Tickets are available online on the UCCA official website, or alternatively you can buy tickets at our front desk on the day of the screening. No late entry.

FREE entry to the “Filmmaker Forum ”. You can collect your ticket from the front desk up to 30 minutes before the event begins.

豆瓣同城：http://www.douban.com/event/18846159/

微博：http://weibo.com/3241333594/zwWnMxUNE









